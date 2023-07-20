Advertise With Us
Police horse pays tribute to fallen officer at gravesite

The horse is seen bowing over the headstone, which is covered with American flags and flowers.
By Chuck Morris and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – A police horse in Tennessee honored a fallen officer at her gravesite this week, and the special moment was captured on camera.

Wednesday marked 19 years since Metro Nashville Police Officer Christy Jo Dedman died in the line of duty on July 19, 2004. She was helping a car on the side of Interstate 40 when she was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Metro Nashville police posted a picture of one of its Mounted Patrol horses paying tribute to Dedman at her gravesite.

“As we honor the ultimate sacrifice that Officer Dedman made, we ask everyone to remember to slow down and move over when you see emergency personnel on the side of the road,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

