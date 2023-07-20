Advertise With Us
NFL owners to approve the sale of Washington Commanders

$6.05B sale of the Commanders
FILE - Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the...
FILE - Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the Washington Commanders, pose for a photo on the field during warmups before a NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report by ESPN detailing Dan Snyder's efforts to influence other NFL owners and the league office to keep control of the team. In a statement sent to The Associated Press on Thursday, Oct. 13, a Commanders spokesperson called it “categorically untrue” and “clearly part of a well-funded, two-year campaign to coerce the sale of the team, which will continue to be unsuccessful.”(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)(Michael Ainsworth | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion.

A special league meeting was called to consider and vote on the agreement before the 2023 season begins. The group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and Harris’ co-76ers and Devils owner David Blitzer.

Snyder had owned his favorite boyhood team since 1999 and had long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.

Outgoing Commanders owner Dan Snyder fined $60M, sexually harassed employee; team deliberately hid money, probe finds.

