NFL owners to approve the sale of Washington Commanders

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) - NFL owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders from Dan Snyder to a group led by Josh Harris. The deal is for a North American professional sports record of $6.05 billion.

A special league meeting was called to consider and vote on the agreement before the 2023 season begins. The group also includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Washington-area businessman Mitchell Rales and Harris’ co-76ers and Devils owner David Blitzer.

Snyder had owned his favorite boyhood team since 1999 and had long insisted amid mounting criticism and pressure he would never sell.

Outgoing Commanders owner Dan Snyder fined $60M, sexually harassed employee; team deliberately hid money, probe finds.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.