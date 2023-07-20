New schools in AAC means new schedule alignment for basketball season for ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Athletic Conference is realigned this year by adding six schools and subtracting three. It means a different schedule for basketball.

ECU men’s and women’s basketball will play home and away series, home games only against some schools and away games only against some schools. Conference play starts just after the new year.

Times for all American Athletic Conference games is set to be released at a later date.

ECU women’s basketball:

2023-24 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: Charlotte, Memphis, Rice, South Florida, SMU

Home Only: Temple, Tulsa, UAB, UTSA

Away Only: Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Tulane, Wichita State

ECU men’s basketball:

2023-24 American Home and Away Opponent Designations

Home and Away: Charlotte, North Texas, SMU, Temple and Wichita State

Home Only: Memphis, South Florida, Tulane and Tulsa

Away Only: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice and UTSA

