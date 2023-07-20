New Bern Fire and Police hosts “Battle of the Badges” to help bring in blood donations

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -The New Bern Fire Department and the New Bern Police Department are facing off to help raise blood donations.

First responders will join together for the “Battle of the Badges” event to help refuel to blood supply in the area.

The battle will put the police and fire departments against each other to see who can recruit the most blood donors for the drive.

The Red Cross has collected about 50,000 fewer blood donations than needed over the last two months.

The event takes place at the Knights of Columbus in New Bern from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 a.m.

