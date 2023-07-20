Nash County Sheriff warns tornado victims about potential scammers

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone is reminding people who were affected by Wednesday’s tornado not to become a victim twice.

Stone took to social media on Thursday to warn people in the tornado-damaged areas that natural disasters tend to attract scammers as well.

“During this catastrophic time for our community, we want you to be aware that there is an increased potential for scams,” a statement read on the sheriff’s office’s official social media site. “Scammers will prey on those impacted by natural disasters and it is important to take precautions to protect you and your family.”

Stone gave several ways that people can avoid becoming the victim of a scammer:

⦁ Beware of contractors or roofing representatives going door-to-door after a disaster.

⦁ Call your insurance agent or insurance company before signing a contract or paying for repairs.

⦁ Don’t let the contractor work directly with your insurance company unless your agent gives approval.

⦁ Be aware of allowing lone individuals onto your roof. Scammers may use this tactic to create damage that was not previously there.

⦁ Work with only licensed and insured contractors.

⦁ Get more than one estimate.

⦁ Don’t be pushed into signing a contract right away.

The sheriff’s office says that if you are in question about someone who approaches you, or for information or to report potential fraudulent activity, You may visit www.ncdoi.gov for more information.

You can also call the Department of Insurance Fraud Line at (919)-807-6840. If you think you are the victim of a crime, please contact the sheriff’s office.

