Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A man listed as the head cross-country coach at the University of Mt. Olive faces charges after he allegedly had sex with a student he met at a party when he was a high school track coach at Forestview High School in Gastonia.

Our sister station, WBTV in Charlotte, reports that 30-year-old John Chandler Caldwell was indicted Wednesday on multiple counts of indecent liberties with a student and sex acts with a Forestview student from Aug. 27, 2018, to April 30, 2019, according to court documents.

Caldwell was made eligible for release on a $50,000 unsecured bond, according to court documents. He is to have no contact with the student and their family, according to documents. Caldwell also is prohibited from having contact with female athletes under age 18, court records show.

WBTV says Caldwell was named head cross-country coach at the University of Mount Olive earlier this year and an online search showed he is still affiliated with the university.

