Mother of toddler killed in New Bern speaks out

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The mother of a 19-month-old toddler who was shot and killed on 4th of July is speaking out for the first time.

A mother’s worst nightmare is the reality for Koryianna White, who lost her 19-month-old daughter, Nia’Loni Sheptockm who was killed after a senseless shooting in New Bern on July 4th.

“She was the best baby. She was so smart. She was helpful. She knew how to do a lot. My baby was amazing,” White said.

Three weeks later, no one has been arrested and White is still processing her baby’s death.

“I don’t know this feeling that I’m feeling because I’ve never felt this before,” White said.

According to New Bern Police, the toddler was shot while sitting in her car seat on LaGrange Street and died the next night at ECU Health Medical Center

Investigators believe the shots were fired from another vehicle on Lagrange Street.

The 19-month-old’s father, Nathan Sheptock, was also inside the car and wounded in the shooting.

He’s since been treated and released.

White says he was supposed to take Nia’loni to a firework show to celebrate the holiday.

New Bern Police, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office, and the FBI are still knocking on doors in the area where the shooting occurred because right now, not many people have come forward with information on the shooting.

White says she held a service for her child last week, and as the investigation continues, her plea to the public is for someone to come forward with information regarding her child’s unsolved murder.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction for the murder of Nia’Loni Sheptock.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is offering an additional $1,000 dollar reward as well.

If you have any information regarding the shooting you can contact New Bern Police.

