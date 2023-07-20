MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Nutella Stuffed French Toast Sticks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On this week’s “MIXING WITH MAGGIE,” WITN’s Resident Foodie, Maggie Golden brings the heat to ENC AT THREE as we cooked some NUTELLA FRENCH TOAST!

Here’s what you’ll be needing:

10 slices white sandwich bread

5 heaping tablespoons Nutella

6 eggs

½ cup milk

2 tablespoons sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

powdered sugar, , sprinkling (optional)

maple syrup

***You can also use a few substitutions: Like HEAVY CREAM instead of MILK, or add some CINNAMON into the mix!

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Generously coat a large baking sheet with non-stick cooking spray.

Spread a tablespoon of Nutella on one slice of bread and top with another slice to make a sandwich.

Use a serrated break knife to slice the sandwich into thirds, making the sections as equal in size as possible.

Repeat with remaining bread and Nutella.

In a pie plate or similar dish, whisk together eggs, milk, sugar, and vanilla extract.

Using your hands, dip each assembled French Toast Sticks into the egg mixture, turning to coat all sides well.

Allow excess egg mixture to drip off of French Toast Sticks and then transfer it to the prepared baking sheet.

Lightly coat the top of the French Toast Sticks with non-stick cooking spray.

Bake for 8 minutes then remove the baking sheet from the oven and use a spatula to flip each stick over.

Return to oven for an additional 7 or 8 minutes or until well toasted on both sides.

Remove from oven.

Sprinkle with powdered sugar, and if desired, and serve with maple syrup for dipping.

