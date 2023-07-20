Advertise With Us
Highway Patrol says no charges in crash that killed teenage bicyclist

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Highway Patrol says there will be no charges brought against the driver of a pickup truck that struck a bicyclist on the Neuse River Bridge, throwing him into the river.

Rescuers found the body of 17-year-old Trace Nobles, of New Bern directly under the Neuse River Bridge just before noon on Tuesday. The bridge carries U.S. 17 from New Bern to Bridgeton.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened on the southbound ramp toward James City around 2:50 a.m. They say the pickup struck the cyclist, throwing him over the bridge railing and into the river from the highrise bridge.

Troopers said the driver of the pickup stopped to report the crash and that Nobles was on the road without any reflective equipment on his bike.

