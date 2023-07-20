Feds charge Ahoskie man accused of shooting at deputies

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal charges have been brought against a man who deputies say fired at them early Sunday morning.

Talametrius Spruill was caught the next night.

Hertford County deputies say they were called in the area of B&B Mobile Home Park on West Modlin Road outside of Ahoskie for a suspicious person.

When deputies arrived, they say the 41-year-old Spruill ran into the woods behind the mobile home park and fired four shots at them.

In addition to state charges, Spruill now faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The man remains in state custody.

