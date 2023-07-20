Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Feds charge Ahoskie man accused of shooting at deputies

Talametrius Spruill
Talametrius Spruill(Hertford County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERTFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Federal charges have been brought against a man who deputies say fired at them early Sunday morning.

Talametrius Spruill was caught the next night.

Hertford County deputies say they were called in the area of B&B Mobile Home Park on West Modlin Road outside of Ahoskie for a suspicious person.

When deputies arrived, they say the 41-year-old Spruill ran into the woods behind the mobile home park and fired four shots at them.

In addition to state charges, Spruill now faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The man remains in state custody.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.
Beaufort County man wins $4 million in new lottery game
Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured
Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery,...
Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

Latest News

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Nutella Stuffed French Toast Sticks
MIXING WITH MAGGIE: Nutella Stuffed French Toast Sticks
The New Bern Fire-Rescue and Police Department go head-t0-head in another blood drive hosted by...
New Bern Fire and Police Departments host “Battle of the Badges” to help boost blood donations
Greenville Fire-Rescue hosts Junior Fire Marshall Academy
STICKY MESS: Tar tanker rollover closes Highway 11 in Lenoir County