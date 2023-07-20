Havelock has another major sewage spill

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A city troubled in recent years with numerous major sewage spills had yet another one.

Havelock says nearly 87,000 gallons of sewage spilled through manholes behind 132 East Main Street yesterday. It says it was caused by a contractor driving over an existing sewage line.

The city says the mess reached Slocum Creek and the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Water Division was notified. The division is reviewing and assessing the large spill.

In 2019, WITN reported that Havelock had 15 sewage spills in three years. Earlier this year, the city had three spills caused by problems at the same sewage lift station.

