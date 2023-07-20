Advertise With Us
Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage to host First-Ever Filmmakers Showcase

A Red Carpet Event happening on Saturday, July 22
ENC at Three - First-ever filmmakers Haunted Pamlico showcase
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It’s going to be a day full of excitement and lots of suspense at the First-Ever Filmmakers Showcase with the Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage.

It’s happening on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Turnage located at 150 West Main Street in Washington, N.C.

Here’s just a few of the highlights for this event:

-Premieres of two short films: “Haunting the Pamlico,” a documentary about ghost stories of downtown Washington; and “God’s Children,” a drama written and directed by Todd Bagley.

-Screening of California filmmaker Ansel Faraj’s psychedelic mystery “Todd Tarantula.” The film stars a talented cast including David Selby who portrays Quentin Collins on the classic TV series “Dark Shadows.”

-Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage crew will offer chances to learn about acting and filmmaking directly from area filmmakers. Scheduled activities include an audition booth, makeup demonstrations, red-carpet photo opportunities, question-and-answer sessions with filmmakers Todd Bagley and Justin Oakley along with a brief talk on filmmaking by the Haunted Pamlico crew.

-A ticket giveaway for the Carnival of Darkness film and Halloween festival which runs in September.

Tickets cost $15 and are available for purchase on-site.

View the FULL interview that Haunted Pamlico & Alternative Stage’s Roberta Kincheloe did for “ENC AT THREE” for more information about this weekend’s event!

And here’s a glimpse of a few other upcoming events:

