Greenville Fire-Rescue hosts Junior Fire Marshall Academy

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special summer camp is being held for some lucky kids in Greenville this week.

Greenville Fire-Rescue is holding its Junior Fire Marshal Academy this week, and it is giving kids the opportunity to see what it takes to become a fireman.

The children who participated in the free camp are rising third graders through sixth grade.

Today firefighters put the children through some training, carrying a fire hose, putting on gear and even putting out a fire with a fire extinguisher.

“What we did was, we got on our suits, we did some drills and we put out a fire,” said camp participant Catherine Hawley.

“You have to know stuff to become a fireman and that is what they are teaching us to do,” said camp participant Luke Allen. “They are teaching us the stuff they had to know to become a fireman.”

This week the children even learned how to perform hands-only c-p-r, first aid, and learning about water and pool safety.

