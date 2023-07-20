Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Greenville Fire-Rescue hosts Junior Fire Marshall Academy

The Junior Fire Marshal Academy is happening this week.
The Junior Fire Marshal Academy is happening this week.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A special summer camp is being held for some lucky kids in Greenville this week.

Greenville Fire-Rescue is holding its Junior Fire Marshal Academy this week, and it is giving kids the opportunity to see what it takes to become a fireman.

The children who participated in the free camp are rising third graders through sixth grade.

Today firefighters put the children through some training, carrying a fire hose, putting on gear and even putting out a fire with a fire extinguisher.

“What we did was, we got on our suits, we did some drills and we put out a fire,” said camp participant Catherine Hawley.

“You have to know stuff to become a fireman and that is what they are teaching us to do,” said camp participant Luke Allen. “They are teaching us the stuff they had to know to become a fireman.”

This week the children even learned how to perform hands-only c-p-r, first aid, and learning about water and pool safety.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.
Beaufort County man wins $4 million in new lottery game
Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road
Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery,...
Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman

Latest News

Havelock has another major sewage spill
RDU is fastest growing airport in the country
Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
(Back, left to right) Vonsheka Moore, Shannice Gonzalez, Kiya Britton, and instructor Melody...
Beaufort County Community College certifies seven natural hair specialists