Former J.H. Rose star Cornell Powell focused on earning roster spot at Kansas City Chiefs training camp

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Kansas City Chiefs Cornell Powell was at his Alma Mater J.H. Rose on Saturday hosting a free clinic for young football players.

Powell is getting ready for training camp himself this weekend and he is pushing to be a Sunday regular for K.C.

“Being out here is a little extra motivation so when I go out there at St. Joe, Missouri, I have all these people in my mind,” says Chiefs Wide Receiver Cornell Powell, “Just try to put it on for Greenville, North Carolina.”

Former J.H. Rose star Cornell Powell certainly has done that. With two NCAA National Championship rings, a Super Bowl ring he’s running out of fingers and is only in year three of his NFL career.

“The expectation is still the same,” says Powell, “Super Bowl.”

“We ain’t done yet!” said Patrick Mahomes at the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.

Cornell saw much of the receiving core leave from last year. Which opens the door for him to catch passes from Patrick Mahomes.

“He’s a special talent, special arm talent. Things you have never seen the things he can do in practice. It’s exactly what he do in the game,” says Powell, “So I’m blessed to be in the room with him, learning with him, and have a chance to elevate my game alongside someone like him.”

Powell has been a practice squad guy his first two seasons. He got into three games before getting injured last year.

“It was fun. It was a dream come true putting on those pads. Suiting up on Sundays is something I have dreamed of since I started playing football,” says Powell, “I believe in my ability. I just have to go out there and showcase my talent.”

Training camp is almost here. Cornell says he will do whatever it takes to ensure his roster spot on the Chiefs this season.

“Everything counts, everything matters. I’m willing to do whatever,” says Cornell, “The game of football is about all three phases. Once you realize that you do everything you can to be on the field.”

