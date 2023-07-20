Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU Sports Properties announces new “Voice of the Pirates” broadcast announcer

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN)-- East Carolina University has named the new director of broadcasting and “Voice of the Pirates” for ECU sports.

ECU Sports Properties’ General Manager Clay Walker announced on Thursday morning that Chris Edwards will take over the role.

The announcement comes months after the death of Jeff Charles, the legendary sports broadcaster who broadcasted ECU basketball, football and baseball games for decades.

Edwards is no stranger to Greenville.

He graduated from ECU in 2010, called television play-by-play for men’s and women’s broadcasts on ESPN+ since November of 2020, and one time served as the public address announcer for Pirate Baseball.

“I am humbled to have been entrusted with the duty as the next play-by-play announcer at ECU,” Edwards said. “A sincere thank you to Clay Walker, Jon Gilbert and the rest of the ECU and ECU Sports Network family for allowing me to tell the stories of our student-athletes and coaches. I cannot wait to get to work on helping to chronicle this chapter of Pirate Athletics”.

Edwards will being his role in August.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash County says at least 89 structures damaged in EF-3 tornado
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.
Beaufort County man wins $4 million in new lottery game
Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured
Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery,...
Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman
The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
Crash at Kinston’s main fire station kills man

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Staying hot on Thursday, but less storm coverage
Goldsboro Police Car
Teen seriously injured and adult hurt in separate overnight shootings in Goldsboro
American Red Cross opens shelter after tornado in the east
Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach