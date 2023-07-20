ECU Sports Properties announces new “Voice of the Pirates” broadcast announcer

GREENVILLE, NC (WITN)-- East Carolina University has named the new director of broadcasting and “Voice of the Pirates” for ECU sports.

ECU Sports Properties’ General Manager Clay Walker announced on Thursday morning that Chris Edwards will take over the role.

The announcement comes months after the death of Jeff Charles, the legendary sports broadcaster who broadcasted ECU basketball, football and baseball games for decades.

Edwards is no stranger to Greenville.

He graduated from ECU in 2010, called television play-by-play for men’s and women’s broadcasts on ESPN+ since November of 2020, and one time served as the public address announcer for Pirate Baseball.

“I am humbled to have been entrusted with the duty as the next play-by-play announcer at ECU,” Edwards said. “A sincere thank you to Clay Walker, Jon Gilbert and the rest of the ECU and ECU Sports Network family for allowing me to tell the stories of our student-athletes and coaches. I cannot wait to get to work on helping to chronicle this chapter of Pirate Athletics”.

Edwards will being his role in August.

