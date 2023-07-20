ECU running back Harris tweets he’s “Fully Cleared” following ACL tear last season

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU running back Rahjai Harris tweeted out he has been fully cleared. He tore his ACL last season.

Fully CLEARED ✅ GOD IS GREAT!! — Rahjai Harris (@icyy_rahjai) July 20, 2023

Before his injury, Harris had 238 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns and 71 yards receiving and a touchdown in just 5 games.

With Keaton Mitchell’s departure to the NFL, Harris at full go should be the number-one running back option for the Pirates this season.

AAC football media days are Monday and Tuesday.

