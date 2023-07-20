Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

ECU running back Harris tweets he’s “Fully Cleared” following ACL tear last season

Harris had six touchdowns in five games last season before getting hurt
Rahjai Harris ECU running back
Rahjai Harris ECU running back(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU running back Rahjai Harris tweeted out he has been fully cleared. He tore his ACL last season.

Before his injury, Harris had 238 yards rushing with 5 touchdowns and 71 yards receiving and a touchdown in just 5 games.

With Keaton Mitchell’s departure to the NFL, Harris at full go should be the number-one running back option for the Pirates this season.

AAC football media days are Monday and Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.
Beaufort County man wins $4 million in new lottery game
Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured
Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery,...
Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

Latest News

Cornell Powell ready for Chiefs Camp
Former J.H. Rose star Cornell Powell focused on earning roster spot at Kansas City Chiefs training camp
ECU women’s basketball
New schools in AAC means new schedule alignment for basketball season for ECU
Christ Edwards
Chris Edwards named ECU Director of Broadcasting, their new “Voice of the Pirates”
South Central’s Jadyn Smith commits to NC A&T softball program