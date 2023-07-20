Chris Edwards named ECU Director of Broadcasting, their new “Voice of the Pirates”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU Sports Properties announced on Thursday Chris Edwards is their new “Voice of the Pirates” as Director of Broadcasting.

Edwards is a 2010 East Carolina University graduate and has called men’s and women’s basketball play-by-play on ESPN+ since 2020. He also formerly served as public address announcer for ECU baseball as well.

“I am humbled to have been entrusted with the duty as the next play-by-play announcer at ECU,” Edwards said in a statement from the school, “East Carolina University and Greenville have played such a huge part in my life, and I am so fortunate to have the chance to give back to the place that has given me so much. While we look forward to our next chapter in ECU’s history, it is important to not forget our past and I am going to strive each day to honor the memory and the legacy of Jeff Charles, who will forever be the “Voice of the Pirates”.”

Edwards begins in August after spending the last ten years working with the Blue Devil Sports Network. He called play-by-play for Duke baseball, women’s basketball, volleyball and men’s soccer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris Edwards back to Greenville in the role as Director of Broadcasting and Voice of the Pirates,” ECU Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said in a statement from the school “Chris’ passion and enthusiasm for his alma mater were clear during the interview process. He’s a Pirate and will be a great collaborator with our coaches and staff as we continue to push our powerful brand across the surrounding area, state and country. This is a time of tremendous optimism and opportunity for ECU Athletics, and I know Chris is looking forward to engaging with all of Pirate Nation in his new role.”

Since 2013, Edwards has played an integral role with Time Warner Cable Sports Channel as a play-by-play broadcaster for basketball, football and other Olympic sports. He has also called multiple state championship broadcasts and performed sideline duties as well as hosted a studio show.

Edwards held the Director of Broadcasting role with the Coastal Plain League from 2013-16 where he oversaw all 14 broadcasters in the league. The 2010 Broadcaster of the Year for the CPL, Edwards provided play-by-play for the Coastal Plain League All-Star game and compiled weekly notes as well. He also served as the director of media relations for the Thomasville HiToms (2010-11) and the Wilson Tobs (2012).

