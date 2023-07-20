Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Brooklyn Nets Day’ron Sharpe hosting elite camp this Saturday at South Central

July 22nd from 10 AM to 6 PM at South Central High School
North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) dunks against North Carolina Central during the...
North Carolina forward Day'Ron Sharpe (11) dunks against North Carolina Central during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)(Gerry Broome | AP)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Brooklyn Nets and former South Central and UNC center Day’ron Sharpe is hosting his 2nd annual elite summer basketball camp this Saturday, July 22nd from 10 AM to 4 PM at South Central high.

The camp will also feature special guest Kayla Jones, a former Riverside-Martin and NC State women’s basketball player and WNBA draft pick.

The camp is for players in grades 4 through 12. Boys and girls are welcome. The cost is $75 dollars which includes lunch.

Boys and girls players in the 2024-2030 class are invited to request their spot by visiting scoutsfocus.com/events.html.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nash County tornado damage
Nash and Edgecombe counties begin cleanup, Pfizer plant closed until further notice
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.
Beaufort County man wins $4 million in new lottery game
Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured
Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery,...
Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman
California Highway Patrol officers helped deliver a baby girl on a rural road.
Officers help deliver baby girl on side of road

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets Day’ron Sharpe hosting elite camp this Saturday at South Central
ECU running back Harris tweets he’s “Fully Cleared” following ACL tear last season
Former J.H. Rose star Cornell Powell focused on earning roster spot at training camp
FILE - Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones and Dan Snyder, co-owner and co-CEO of the...
NFL owners to approve the sale of Washington Commanders