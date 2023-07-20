Brooklyn Nets Day’ron Sharpe hosting elite camp this Saturday at South Central

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Brooklyn Nets and former South Central and UNC center Day’ron Sharpe is hosting his 2nd annual elite summer basketball camp this Saturday, July 22nd from 10 AM to 4 PM at South Central high.

The camp will also feature special guest Kayla Jones, a former Riverside-Martin and NC State women’s basketball player and WNBA draft pick.

The camp is for players in grades 4 through 12. Boys and girls are welcome. The cost is $75 dollars which includes lunch.

Boys and girls players in the 2024-2030 class are invited to request their spot by visiting scoutsfocus.com/events.html.

