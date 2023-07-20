Advertise With Us
Beaufort Wine & Food donates over $115,000 to area programs

Beaufort Wine & Food presents a $100,000 check to the Carteret Community College Culinary Arts program.(Beaufort Wine & Food)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It was a night of celebration on Tuesday as two program received thousands of dollars to advance their goals.

Beaufort Wine & Food presented Carteret Community College’s Culinary Arts program with $100,000 and the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum & Heritage Center with $15,000.

The culinary arts program will use the money to help fund their food truck and the curriculum to teach others what it takes to operate one.

The waterfowl museum will use their money to to fund their teacher workshop. We’re told the workshop educates county teachers about the history and culture of communities of Down East. Teachers get to go on a bus tour of these communities, take a ferry to Cape Lookout, and get opportunities for curriculum development.

Beaufort Wine & Food gave praise to Beaufort Hotel and Beau Coast NC to help give back to the community.

Beaufort Wine & Food also raises money through it’s April festival.

This year they announced over $1,000,000 in charitable giving.

