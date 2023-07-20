Advertise With Us
Beaufort County Community College certifies seven natural hair specialists

(Back, left to right) Vonsheka Moore, Shannice Gonzalez, Kiya Britton, and instructor Melody...
(Back, left to right) Vonsheka Moore, Shannice Gonzalez, Kiya Britton, and instructor Melody Jefferson. (Front, left to right) Brittany Givens, Kiaira Boomer, and Laquetta Taft. Not pictured: Amiya Grad(Beaufort County Community College)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Seven women finished their certification courses for hair care from Beaufort County Community College.

The community college says the seven students have completed their single-semester natural hair specialization certification course. The students are Kiaira Boomer, Kiya Britton, Brittany Givens, Shannice Gonzalez, Amiya Grady, Vonsheka Moore, and Laquetta Taft.

The course covered how to care for hair without chemicals or hair color and how to minimize hair-spreading diseases, the college said. The group learned braiding, twisting, wrapping, and extending natural hair techniques as well.

Students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties had their education fees covered by the Beaufort Promise Scholarship.

