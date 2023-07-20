Beaufort County Community College certifies seven natural hair specialists

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Seven women finished their certification courses for hair care from Beaufort County Community College.

The community college says the seven students have completed their single-semester natural hair specialization certification course. The students are Kiaira Boomer, Kiya Britton, Brittany Givens, Shannice Gonzalez, Amiya Grady, Vonsheka Moore, and Laquetta Taft.

The course covered how to care for hair without chemicals or hair color and how to minimize hair-spreading diseases, the college said. The group learned braiding, twisting, wrapping, and extending natural hair techniques as well.

Students from Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties had their education fees covered by the Beaufort Promise Scholarship.

