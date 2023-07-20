Advertise With Us
71-year-old dies in Death Valley as temperatures soared past 121 degrees

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by...
The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.(Casey Patel/National Park Service)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DEATH VALLEY, Calif. (Gray News) – A 71-year-old man died in Death Valley National Park on Tuesday as temperatures skyrocketed to 121 degrees at the time of his death.

Park officials suspect heat was a factor in his death, although the Inyo County Coroner’s Office has not determined an official cause yet.

Park officials said the temperature at nearby Furnace Creek was 121 degrees, but the temperatures inside Golden Canyon where the man was found were “likely much higher” due to the canyon walls radiating the sun’s heat.

The entire globe has simmered to record heat both in June and July. (CNN, KTVN, KSNV, KEYE)

The man, who has not been identified, was found collapsed outside the restroom at Golden Canyon. He was wearing a sun hat and hiking clothes and was carrying a backpack. Officials found his car in the parking lot of the popular hiking trail.

According to a news release, other hikers discovered the man and called 911.

A medical helicopter was unable to respond due to the excessively high temperatures. Park rangers responded and performed CPR and used an AED, but they were unable to save the man.

The National Park Service is reminding people to visit Death Valley safely in the summer by walking short distances from their vehicles or hiking in the park’s cooler mountains.

The 71-year-old man’s death is the second heat-related death in Death Valley this summer. A 65-year-old man died on July 3.

