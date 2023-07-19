Wilson woman charged with murder

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson woman turned herself in Wednesday after police accused her of murder.

According to the Wilson Police Department, 35-year-old Monquie Sanders of Wilson turned herself in after police took out warrants for her arrest for felony murder.

Sanders is being held with no bond.

The Wilson Police Department says this case is still under investigation and is asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.

