Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news...
U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news conference at the Port of Odesa, as she is joined by Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, right, in Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.(LIBKOS | AP Photo/Libkos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world, the White House on Wednesday warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.

Since leaving the Black Sea Grain Deal this week, Russia has already struck Ukraine’s grain export ports in Odesa with missile and drone attacks. Some 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed in the attacks.

“Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports,” White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement. “We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has declared international waters in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea “temporarily dangerous” for shipping. That followed Ukraine’s pledge to continue grain shipments despite the Russian pullout from the deal.

The ministry warned it will see any incoming vessel as laden with military cargo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River
Nash County tornado damage
NWS says Nash County tornado now an EF-3 with winds of 150 miles per hour
Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
McKenzie Watford
Bertie Co. man wanted for dad’s murder caught in Virginia

Latest News

John Chandler Caldwell
Mt. Olive coach indicted on indecent liberties charges from time as high school coach
Nia'loni Sheptock
Mother of toddler killed in New Bern speaks out
FILE - Amanda Zurawski, one of five plaintiffs, speaks in front of the state Capitol in Austin,...
Texas women denied abortions give emotional accounts in court, ask judge to clarify law
An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
UNC system student IDs added to list of acceptable forms of ID to vote
Some Eastern Carolina Community Colleges fail to get Student IDs approved for voting