Surf City police looking for missing teen suffering from autism

Ryan, missing in Surf City
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The Surf City police department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teen who has autism.

Police say around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday they responded to a report of a missing juvenile.

Police say the boy, only identified as Ryan, is 16 years old, 5′3, 110 lbs, and of Indian descent.

He was last seen wearing red swim trunks, no shirt, no shoes or sandals, around the area of Fairytale Lane in Surf City. It is believed that he was traveling in the direction of the Atlantic Ocean.

Police as anyone that has seen someone meeting this description to contact 911.

