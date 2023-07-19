Some Eastern Carolina Community Colleges fail to get Student IDs approved for voting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Voting requirements just got a little bit stricter in North Carolina.

“I think one of the biggest things about me getting out and voting this time is how much time it takes and how confusing it can be, but if it was easier to show my student id, I would do it,” said ECU Student Parker Gomillion.

This Fall, voters will be required to show photo IDs at the polls after a long-running court battle was finally settled.

In preparation for the change, the State Board of Elections approved student identification cards for use for all schools within the University of North Carolina system, 22 private universities, 15 community colleges, and eight charter schools.

“Having the one card just makes it super easy for students. Especially students who may be out of state or we have some students who may be don’t drive and may not have a driver’s license. It’s important for students to be able to exercise their rights,” said Alex Dennis, ECU’s Leadership and Civic Engagement Director.

However, many Eastern Carolina Community Colleges, including Coastal Carolina, Craven Community, Lenoir Community, Pitt Community, and Beaufort County Community College, either did not make the June 28th deadline or failed to meet the correct requirements on their student ID cards. Which would include a photo of the student’s face as well as an expiration date.

“When we found out that the identification cards were going to be used again. The Board of Election said because we have changed our identification process, the software that we are using was going to be new, and if they required us to make a full application,” said Attila Nemecz, Beaufort County Community College’s Public Relations Director.

Leaving many students in Eastern North Carolina in need of another form of identification if they want to cast a ballot this Fall.

A full list of acceptable types of voter IDs is available on the State Board of Election’s website. The board is expected to announce additional ID application periods for the 2024 elections.

Voters who don’t have an acceptable photo ID can get one for free from the DMV.

Voters will still be allowed to vote without an ID. They will just be required to fill out an ID exception form and a provisional ballot.

