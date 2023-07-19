Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Silver Alert issued for missing Pitt County man with cognitive impairment

Peyton Makovic
Peyton Makovic(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man who has a cognitive impairment.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Peyton Makovic, who is non-verbal, was last seen Tuesday morning in the Eastern Pines area of Greenville.

He is 5′8″ and about 160 pounds with medium length brown hair, a short beard and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering, navy blue gym shorts and teal sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Ryan, missing in Surf City
Surf City missing teen found in North Topsail
Wendy and Timothy Craven.
Fountain family left homeless after house fire
A meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the future of the Grace Martin Harwell Senior Center.
Meeting held to discuss future of an Eastern Carolina Senior Center
Terrance Saxby named new head coach at New Bern, Board of Education denies King again