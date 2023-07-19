Silver Alert issued for missing Pitt County man with cognitive impairment

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man who has a cognitive impairment.

The sheriff’s office says 27-year-old Peyton Makovic, who is non-verbal, was last seen Tuesday morning in the Eastern Pines area of Greenville.

He is 5′8″ and about 160 pounds with medium length brown hair, a short beard and brown eyes.

He was wearing a white t-shirt with black lettering, navy blue gym shorts and teal sneakers.

Anyone with information can call the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at 252-830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

