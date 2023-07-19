Advertise With Us
Powerball jackpot rockets to $1 billion for tonight's drawing

Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
Powerball jackpot reaches $1 billion
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who are feeling lucky can play for $1 billion tonight.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion in value for tonight’s drawing. This total is the third highest in the game’s history and seventh highest in U.S. history.

This current Powerball run began April 22 and the lottery estimates Powerball alone raised $20 million for the education system.

“As exciting as the billion-dollar jackpot is, we are just as excited about the money the current Powerball roll has raised for education here in North Carolina” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Huge jackpots like this truly are a win for the entire state.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

