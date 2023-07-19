Powerball jackpot rockets to $1 billion for tonight’s drawing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - North Carolinians who are feeling lucky can play for $1 billion tonight.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced that the Powerball jackpot has reached $1 billion in value for tonight’s drawing. This total is the third highest in the game’s history and seventh highest in U.S. history.

This current Powerball run began April 22 and the lottery estimates Powerball alone raised $20 million for the education system.

“As exciting as the billion-dollar jackpot is, we are just as excited about the money the current Powerball roll has raised for education here in North Carolina” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “Huge jackpots like this truly are a win for the entire state.”

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

