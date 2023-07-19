Pitt County Girls Softball League U12 All-Star team hoping to earn spot at home World Series next week in Georgia

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Little League Softball World Series is a few weeks away. Stallings Stadium is making its transition from baseball to softball field this week. Pitt County Girls Softball League is hoping to play in the World Series as the hometown team again. We spoke with the girls ahead of next week’s Regional Tournament to qualify.

“We’re going to the Southeast Regional,” says PCGSL All-Star Peyton James, “If we win we make it to the World Series.”

The Pitt County Girls Softball League Under 12 All-Star team had to win its way back in the state tournament to get there.

“We really fought for that last game,” says PCGSL All-Star Rayne Knittle.

“We ended up tying,” says PCGSL All-Star Lilliana Whitehurst, “And when we finally did score that last run it was like we just won the World Series. It was pretty great.”

The group is full of heart.

“The bond is really good and practices we just have a fun time out here,” says Knittle.

And they represented as hosts at last year’s Little League Softball World Series in Greenville.

“I experienced it,” says James, “Now it is like easier now that I’ve seen everything going on.”

But only some of the girls were on that team.

“My cousin over there, she played last year,” says Whitehurst, “So I got to go watch her play. I was like supporting her a lot. It was pretty cool.”

If they can win in Warner Robbins, they will get the chance to be the hometown favorite in the World Series in a few weeks.

“It was really fun and I would really hope that we get there this year,” says Knittle, “Because it was just a great experience to play out there in front of all those people.”

“It would mean a lot to us,” says James, “The 11′s, it’s their first time. So, I think they would like to experience and come back next year for it.”

They open against Florida at 11 AM on Monday. The games are on ESPN+.

The Jamesville U12 Babe Ruth softball team opens World Series play against Puerto Rico on Thursday at 8 A.M. in Florida.

Havelock Girls Softball Under 18′s are also at the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida. They play twice on Thursday at 10 AM and 2 PM.

Tough start to the Southeast Regional for the Winterville U12 Cal Ripken team fell to Lutz, Florida 18-1. It’s pool play and they will play Western North Carolina on Thursday at 11:30 AM.

