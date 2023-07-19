Advertise With Us
Outdoor learning center groundbreaking at Carteret County school

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - This morning an elementary school in the east will host a groundbreaking ceremony for an outdoor learning center.

The Beaufort Elementary School will host a groundbreaking ceremony for an outdoor learning space.

The space will be called the Big Rock Outdoor Learning Center.

It plans to not only serve BES students, but also children who attend Beaufort Boys and Girls club after-school program.

The ceremony will take place at 110 Carraway Drive in Beaufort at 10 a.m.

