Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured

Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is looking for a new county manager.

Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced this morning that she is resigning.

The resignation comes a month after county commissioners voted to censure Commissioner Walter Scott. Among the reasons for the censure was Scott being accused of threatening and intimidating employees, including Griffin.

Griffin has been with the county since 2018, and county manager since 2020.

Griffin’s last day is October 6th.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
McKenzie Watford
Bertie Co. man wanted for dad’s murder caught in Virginia
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Don as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Storm Don continues to circle the central Atlantic

Latest News

Crash at Kinston’s main fire station kills man
Russell
Russell’s First Alert Forecast: Scattered storms expected this afternoon
The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.
Beaufort County man wins $4 million in new lottery game
Craig D. Leach was reported missing in June and last heard from in May.
Goldsboro police looking missing man