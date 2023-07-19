Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county is looking for a new county manager.

Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced this morning that she is resigning.

The resignation comes a month after county commissioners voted to censure Commissioner Walter Scott. Among the reasons for the censure was Scott being accused of threatening and intimidating employees, including Griffin.

Griffin has been with the county since 2018, and county manager since 2020.

Griffin’s last day is October 6th.

