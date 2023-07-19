North Duplin softball star Reece Outlaw commits to UNC
She de-committed from ECU earlier this month
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - North Duplin star infielder Reece Outlaw announced Tuesday night she has committed to the University of North Carolina softball program.
Outlaw was a huge piece in North Duplin’s run to the 1A state championship series this spring. She hit .635 with 14 homers, 50 RBI, and scored 60 runs for the Rebels. Outlaw still has a senior season to play for North Duplin.
