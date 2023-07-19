Advertise With Us
Jacksonville boy in running to be Mullet Champion

By WITN Web Team and Courtney Bunting
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Jacksonville boy is hoping to become this year’s Mullet Champion.

Brantley Kirwin, 4, started growing his mullet in 2020.

His parents have given him the option to cut it, but he is not interested.

Kirwin’s love for his mullet helped him achieve 13th place in the Mullet Champion competition in 2021.

He hopes to take home the gold, so to speak, this time around.

Round two voting opens tomorrow, July 20th and runs through the 24th.

Kirwin stopped by ENC at Three Wednesday with his mother, Courtney, to share more about his locks.

