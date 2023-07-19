Goldsboro police looking missing man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police in the east are asking the public to find a man reported missing over a month ago.

The Goldsboro Police Department is looking for Craig Leach. Not only is he missing, but police say he also has outstanding warrants for his arrest.

He was reported missing on June 14 and last heard from on May 22, according to officials.

According to investigators, Leach has been seen many times at the Walmart on Spence Avenue and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call 919-580-4213 or contact Crime Stoppers.

