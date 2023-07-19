First Alert Weather Day: Gusty Winds and Isolated Tornadoes Possible

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Eastern NC for the potential risk of seeing an isolated tornado or two and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph with a few storms. The timing on this will continue through 7:00 PM this evening. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7:00 PM for most of Eastern NC.

Highlighting the major severe weather concerns throughout the day (Russell James)

Tornado Watch continues until 7:00 PM this evening for all of Eastern NC. Primary risks include damaging winds, and isolated tornadoes (Russell James)

