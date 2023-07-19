First Alert Weather Day: Gusty Winds and Isolated Tornadoes Possible
The threat is expected to last through the early evening.
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A First Alert Weather Day has been declared for all of Eastern NC for the potential risk of seeing an isolated tornado or two and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph with a few storms. The timing on this will continue through 7:00 PM this evening. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7:00 PM for most of Eastern NC.
