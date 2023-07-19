NWS confirms tornado hit Rocky Mount area

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area.

The NWS has confirmed that the Dortcjes and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

According to NCDOT Interstate 95 was closed in both directions near Dortches, or just northeast of Rocky Mount, the tornado brought trees down across all of the highway’s lanes.

DOT says the road was closed south of NC 43 and north of US 64, due to downed trees at 12:42 pm. DOT is estimating the road will be closed until around 2:30 pm.

There were also reports of heavy damage to the Phizer plant on North Wesleyan Blvd just north of Wesleyan College near Battleboro.

I95 is closed in both directions due to trees that were brought down by a Tornado. (NCDOT)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.