Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

NWS confirms tornado hit Rocky Mount area

NCDOT traffic cameras showed both lanes of I95 closed near Dortches after a storm brought down...
NCDOT traffic cameras showed both lanes of I95 closed near Dortches after a storm brought down trees Wednesday afternoon.(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Rocky Mount area.

The NWS has confirmed that the Dortcjes and Battleboro areas north of Rocky Mount Wednesday afternoon bringing down trees and damaging homes and businesses.

According to NCDOT Interstate 95 was closed in both directions near Dortches, or just northeast of Rocky Mount, the tornado brought trees down across all of the highway’s lanes.

DOT says the road was closed south of NC 43 and north of US 64, due to downed trees at 12:42 pm. DOT is estimating the road will be closed until around 2:30 pm.

There were also reports of heavy damage to the Phizer plant on North Wesleyan Blvd just north of Wesleyan College near Battleboro.

I95 is closed in both directions due to trees that were brought down by a Tornado.
I95 is closed in both directions due to trees that were brought down by a Tornado.(NCDOT)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
McKenzie Watford
Bertie Co. man wanted for dad’s murder caught in Virginia
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Don as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Storm Don continues to circle the central Atlantic

Latest News

Onslow County Manager Sharon Griffin announced today that she is resigning.
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured
Goldsboro police looking missing man
Crash at Kinston’s main fire station kills man
Onslow County manager resigning one month after commissioner censured