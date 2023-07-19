Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A housekeeper was arrested today after Pitt County deputies say she forged thousands of dollars in checks from her employer.

Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery, five counts of uttering forged instrument, and five counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Deputies say last month they got a report that Sweezy wrote numerous checks to herself from her employer. After investigating, deputies learned the housekeeper wrote checks totaling $39,000 from the victim.

The 42-year-old woman was freed after posting a $100,000 secured bond.

