DEPUTIES: Chocowinity man turns himself in - charged in Pitt County shooting

Deputies say that after an investigation, they obtained warrants for 22-year-old George Satterwhite, Jr. of Chocowinity.
Deputies say that after an investigation, they obtained warrants for 22-year-old George Satterwhite, Jr. of Chocowinity.(Pitt Co SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Chocowinity man has been arrested in Pitt County after deputies say he was involved in a July 15th shooting.

Pitt County deputies say that they were sent to Rivercreek Drive after someone reported a shooting.

According to deputies when they arrived they found a person shot that had non-life-threatening injuries. They also said a vehicle had been shot as well.

Deputies say that after an investigation, they obtained warrants for 22-year-old George Satterwhite, Jr. of Chocowinity.

Satterwhite turned himself in to deputies on July 18. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, and two counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Satterwhite was taken to the Pitt County Jail where he is being held under a $1,000,000 secured bond.

