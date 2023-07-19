Crash at Kinston’s main fire station kills man

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A man died after Kinston police said his SUV landed on its top in front of the city’s main fire station.

The crash happened around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday on East Vernon Avenue.

Police said the SUV ended up on the concrete pad in front of Fire & Rescue Station #1.

The driver, 34-year-old Donte Fordham, was killed.

Police are still investigating the crash but say speed as well as Fordham not wearing a seatbelt were contributing factors.

