City of Aulander swears in new police chief

Eddie Hoggard was sworn as the Aulander police chief after serving as interim since May.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AULANDER, N.C. (WITN) - After a series of police chiefs stepping down, a city in the east has sworn in its interim police chief to be its full-time police chief.

The Aulander Town Council voted to appoint Interim Police Chief Eddie Hoggard as its full-time police chief Monday.

Officer Hoggard was officially sworn in Tuesday evening, according to officials with the city.

The city has been struggling to keep the role filled and has seen three different police chiefs since February.

Hoggard was appointed to serve as interim after Jeremy Roberts stepped down from the role in May. Roberts originally came out of retirement after Jimmy Barmer and six other part-time officers left the agency while investigating a double stabbing that killed 80-year-old Lan Rawls and almost killed her caregiver, Rochelle Harrell.

