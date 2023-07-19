Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Chowan County man arrested in Edenton

Marlon Dillard
Marlon Dillard(Edenton PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Chowan County man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted someone.

According to the Edenton Police Department, 26-year-old Marlon Dillard of Tyner was arrested in Edenton Wednesday morning around 9:43 am.

Police say that Dillard was charged with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

A local magistrate placed Dillard on a 48-hour hold after police said he was also a person of interest in a shots-fired investigation from April 3rd in Edenton. Edenton Police say they are still waiting on crime lab results in that investigation.

Dillard’s bond will be set on July 21.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River
Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
McKenzie Watford
Bertie Co. man wanted for dad’s murder caught in Virginia
The official data and track of Tropical Storm Don as of the 5 a.m. update from the National...
Tropical Storm Don continues to circle the central Atlantic

Latest News

Nash County tornado damage
NWS says Nash County tornado had winds up to 135 miles per hour
Cindy Sweezy, of Ayden, was charged with four counts of identity theft, five counts of forgery,...
Deputies say housekeeper stole $39,000 from woman
City of Aulander swears in new police chief
First Alert Weather Day has been issued on account of the severe storm potential
First Alert Weather Day: Gusty Winds and Isolated Tornadoes Possible