Chowan County man arrested in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WITN) - A Chowan County man was arrested Wednesday after police say he assaulted someone.

According to the Edenton Police Department, 26-year-old Marlon Dillard of Tyner was arrested in Edenton Wednesday morning around 9:43 am.

Police say that Dillard was charged with felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female.

A local magistrate placed Dillard on a 48-hour hold after police said he was also a person of interest in a shots-fired investigation from April 3rd in Edenton. Edenton Police say they are still waiting on crime lab results in that investigation.

Dillard’s bond will be set on July 21.

