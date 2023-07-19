Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Higher Storm Chance today and tomorrow

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak frontal boundary will push across the East later today, forcing storms through the area. The increase in humidity will help fuel the afternoon/evening downpours. Rainfall totals will likely range between half an inch to a full inch. The severe weather threat is low, but due to the ripe nature of our atmosphere, damaging wind gusts will be possible. The storms will develop in the afternoon near I-95 and are expected to clear the coast around midnight. Highs today will reach the low 90s with humidity making it feel like 100-105°. Another round of rain will arrive Thursday afternoon and lingering through the evening. Air temperatures will again reach the low 90s.

Warmer air is on the way for Friday as highs climb to the mid 90s. Increased sunshine and a steady west-southwesterly flow will make Friday the hottest day of the week. It will be followed by another cold front on Saturday, one that is expected to drop our highs into the upper 80s for Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will stick around each day over the next eight, but chances will be scattered and mostly focused over the afternoons and evenings.

TROPICS: Don is a tropical storm as it continues its loop in the Atlantic. Don is forecast to stay a tropical storm as it curves northward passing Newfoundland. Development of a separate system in the Atlantic is possible during the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.