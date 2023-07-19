Advertise With Us
Carteret County emergency services hosting disaster preparedness event

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - A county here in the east is putting on an event to show people how they can prepare for severe weather Wednesday evening.

Carteret County Emergency Services will educate the community on how to stay safe during severe weather and what items to include in an emergency preparedness kit.

Officials will also discuss strategies for developing an emergency communication plan and staying informed about upcoming hazards and evacuation orders.

The disaster preparedness event will take place this evening at 6:30 pm at Newport Baptist Church located at 312 Chatham Street in Newport.

