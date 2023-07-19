Advertise With Us
Beaufort County man is first to win millions in new lottery game

The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A man from the east is the first to win millions in a new game.

Durwod Dixon Jr. won the first $4 million prize in the North Carolina Education Lottery’s new game, Black Titanium.

The Washington native bought his lucky ticket from Mom’s Frill on John Small Avenue.

Dixon walked away with a lump sum of $2.4 million, and after taxes, he took home $1,710,009.

The Black Titanium game debuted last month with six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes. Five $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

