American Red Cross opens shelter after tornado in the east

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -The American Red Cross North Carolina Region has opened a shelter due to Wednesday’s severe storms and power outages in Nash and Edgecombe Counties.

The shelter is available to individuals and families who need assistance.

The shelter will is located at Dortches Baptist Church, 4776 Dortches Blvd, in Rocky Mount.

Individuals evacuating to a Red Cross shelter should bring essential items for each member of their family, including: Prescription and emergency medications, foods that meet special dietary requirements, extra clothing, pillows, blankets, hygiene supplies and other comfort items, chargers for any electronic devices, books, games and other forms of entertainment.

If you are in need of Red Cross assistance, you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

