Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died Monday in a single-car accident at the intersection of US 64 and Swinson Road in Martin County.

Firefighters with the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department say they were sent to the single-car accident just before 2 pm on Monday.

When they arrived, firefighters said that a state trooper as well as members of a Dominion Energy crew and local farmers had already removed the woman from her car which was in a nearby ditch. The trooper had begun CPR and firefighters said that the Dominion crew provided use of their AED machine.

Firefighters said that East Care responded but the woman died from her injuries.

WITN is working to get more information about this accident.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.