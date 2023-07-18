Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Tropical Storm Don Expected to Curve North by the Weekend

Don Continues to Hang Around the Atlantic
Forecast path for Tropical Storm Don
Forecast path for Tropical Storm Don(WITN)
By Zach Holder
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Don continues to move south but will start to turn northward again as we head into the weekend. Max sustained winds are at 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Don’s pressure sits at 1006 mb. By Sunday, Don will be off the coast of Newfoundland before dissipating.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River
According to the Jamesville Community Volunteer Fire Department, a woman died in a single-car...
Woman dies in a single-car accident in Martin County
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Higher Storm Chances Wednesday and Thursday
Onslow County & fire departments distributing fans for those in need
The Department of Transportation said a pickup truck became stuck over a highway washout on...
Man survives Rutherford County road washout
The accident happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Highway Patrol identifies missing cyclist found dead in Neuse River