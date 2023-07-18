Tropical Storm Don Expected to Curve North by the Weekend

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Don continues to move south but will start to turn northward again as we head into the weekend. Max sustained winds are at 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Don’s pressure sits at 1006 mb. By Sunday, Don will be off the coast of Newfoundland before dissipating.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.