Therapy dog Deputy Drifter brings comfort throughout Pitt Co.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One furry Pitt County deputy is arguably the most popular on the force.

Therapy dog Deputy Drifter has been part of the sheriff’s office for about two and a half years.

Sheriff Paula Dance knew she wanted a golden retriever as a therapy K9.

Tim Brady with East Coast K9 helped them locate and train drifter for 12 weeks.

His visits to schools, assisted living facilities, summer camps and autism centers are the highlight of many days.

Drifter also works within the court system by standing with young victims to give them courage to get through court proceedings.

Handler Deputy Chris Curtis cares for Drifter and says he was chosen because of his temperament.

He enjoys watching the impact Drifter has on the lives of people throughout the county.

Deputy Drifter and Deputy Curtis stopped by ENC at Three Tuesday to share more.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.