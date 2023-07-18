Terrance Saxby named new head coach at New Bern, Board of Education denies King again

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Board of Education met on Tuesday and voted on two nominations for head high school football coaches. They approved Terrance Saxby as head football coach at New Bern. He has been the coach at Hertford County since 2014. Head coach Torrey Nowell resigned last month after leading the Bears to the state 4A championship last fall. He is now the head football coach at Hillside in Durham.

Havelock again nominated Caleb King to be its head coach, like they did earlier in the spring, and again his nomination was denied. They will have head coach Allen Wooten’s brother Brent Wooten take over as interim head coach. Allen Wooten is shifting to an assistant role to have more time available for his family. King has been the Rams offensive coordinator and held the same role at J.H. Rose before that. Despite the numerous pleas from Havelock players and families, King does not get the role officially as head coach.

