State officials say to avoid algal bloom in Chowan River

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State officials are telling people to avoid contact with an algal bloom in the Chowan River.

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Water Resources (DWR) is warning people to avoid contact with green or blue water in the Chowan River due to an algal bloom that has lingered in the area since July 12, 2023.

According to DWR the current bloom has been seen on both sides of the river from Tyner to the Edenhouse Bridge in Edenton.

DWR officials say that tests have shown the bloom is dominated by Aphanizomenon, which belongs to the algal group cyanobacteria (also known as blue-green algae).

Officials said that Aphanizomenon can produce microcystin, an algal toxin that may cause adverse health effects in humans and pets. Tests did not show microcystin is in the bloom right now, but officials said that can change very quickly.

The Division of Public Health (DPH) suggests the following steps to safeguard against algal blooms:

Keep children and pets away from water that appears bright green, blue, discolored, or scummy.

Do not handle or touch large mats of algae.

Avoid handling, cooking, or eating dead fish that may be present.

If you come into contact with an algal bloom, wash thoroughly.

Use clean water to rinse off pets that may have come into contact with an algal bloom.

If your child appears ill after being in waters containing an algal bloom, seek medical care immediately.

If your pet appears to stumble, stagger, or collapse after being in a pond, lake, or river, seek veterinary care immediately

DPH says North Carolina has had no reports of adverse health effects in people associated with this algal bloom.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.