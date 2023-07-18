Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Possible rare pink dolphin spotted swimming around fishermen

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore. (Source: Thurman Gustin/AMAZING ANIMALS+ /TMX)
By AnaClare Barras and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMERON, La. (KPLC/Gray News) – A rare pink dolphin was spotted in Louisiana last week that could be a female albino named “Pinky” by locals.

Fishermen caught the animal on camera swimming around their boat not far from the shore, according to a Facebook post from Houston man Thurman Gustin.

A video shared by Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw two.

First spotted in 2007 in Louisiana’s Calcasieu River, Pinky the bottlenose dolphin has made waves in the media over the years, the Houston Chronicle reports.

According to National Geographic, Pinky’s reddish eyes and blood vessels are indicative of albinism.

There are two species of “pink” dolphins - the Amazon River dolphin, which is only found in fresh water in South America, and the Indo-Pacific humpback dolphin, which is also not typically seen along the Texas coastline.

Copyright 2023 KPLC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Layosia Matthews
Former state correctional officer charged in Pitt County overdose death
Timothy Reels
Havelock man charged with shooting into vehicle with baby inside
FILE - Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced on his official Twitter account...
Governor again tests positive for COVID-19
Pitt County deputies say Otilio Guzman-Lopez is being held in the Craven County jail under a $1...
Craven County man arrested, charged with statutory rape
Kayshaun Williams charged with murders
Greenville police charge man with murders of pregnant girlfriend and unborn child

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Zach Holder
Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Humidity Gets Worse by the Middle of the Week
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert in Los...
Marilyn Manson to plead no contest to blowing his nose on videographer
LNL: Trump says he's received Justice Department letter saying he's a 'target' of probe into efforts to undo 2020 election - clipped version
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans increase spending modestly in June as inflation eases and the job market remains strong